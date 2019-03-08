Thunderstorms

Travellers moving on after authorities seek eviction from second patch of land

PUBLISHED: 15:52 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 13 June 2019

The travellers spotted near Whitton Sports Centre moved Sherrington Road park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The travellers spotted near Whitton Sports Centre moved Sherrington Road park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A group of travellers are understood to have moved on after occupying two areas of land in Ipswich.

The group first appeared on land near Whitton Sports Centre on Tuesday, June 4.

By Saturday, despite being served notice, they had failed to leave the site, prompting the council to apply to magistrates for their eviction on Monday. When they then moved to a nearby park off Sherrington Road, the council return to court and, on Thursday morning, received authority to take reasonable steps to ensure the removal of vehicles and property.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "After the group moved from Whitton Sports Centre to Sherrington Road park we immediately took all the necessary steps, along with our partners, to secure eviction and regain possession of the site.

"We understand that the remaining group were preparing to leave the park but we will continue to monitor the situation."

