Whitton United FC to host Suffolk FA grassroots festival for third time

Pictured above at the launch (left to right) are Whitton United Youth Secretary Maxine Barnes, Suffolk County Councillors David Goldsmith and Sam Murray and Suffolk FA Football Development Officer (Retention) James Morley. - Credit: Suffolk FA

Whitton United Football Club has been selected to host the Suffolk FA grassroots festival on Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22.

The two-day festival, open to teams aged from under-6s to under-16s, will also include disability and refugee football, and will take place at the King George V ground in Ipswich.

Teams are able to sign up for the festival from Thursday March 24 at 5pm until 9am on Monday April 25.

Councillors David Goldsmith and Sam Murray, who both contributed £1,500 from the county council's locality budget to support the festival, said: “We are delighted to be able to support this event in our division at Whitton United FC and look forward to the children enjoying the weekend, especially after what they have had to endure with the pandemic in the past couple of years.”

More information abut the festival can be found here.