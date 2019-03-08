Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Football club event helps raise funds for fan, George

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 July 2019

George's family were overwhelmed by the support Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

George's family were overwhelmed by the support Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Archant

An Ipswich community showed its support for a dedicated local football fan in need of a helping hand.

George Woodward from Ipswich was celebrated at the Whitton Utd Summer Festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAGeorge Woodward from Ipswich was celebrated at the Whitton Utd Summer Festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

George Woodward is a regular at Whitton United games - but the spotlight was on him at the weekend.

George has spinal muscular atrophy and has used a wheelchair since he was one.

You may also want to watch:

Whitton United's summer festival helped the seven-year-old's family raise funds for a new wheelchair on Sunday.

Face painting and inflatables were among the attractions for visitors to the festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAFace painting and inflatables were among the attractions for visitors to the festival Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The festival, which also supported the British Heart Foundation, featured face-painting, a barbecue, inflatable slides, and entertainment by Mister H and Cherise Phillips.

George's mum, Laura Barber, said the support had been overwhelming. She thanked organiser Sarah Neill and all who contributed.

"George relies heavily on his wheelchair to get around," she said.

"Sarah wanted to do something for the community, and she picked George because he comes here a lot to support Whitton United."

Most Read

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Could new music festival put Ipswich on the map?

Underline The Sky performing at The Smokehouse in Ipswich, which will be one of the venues for Sound City Ipswich. Picture: JODIE BURNS/BURNT OUT MEDIA

Most Read

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Could new music festival put Ipswich on the map?

Underline The Sky performing at The Smokehouse in Ipswich, which will be one of the venues for Sound City Ipswich. Picture: JODIE BURNS/BURNT OUT MEDIA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Could new music festival put Ipswich on the map?

Underline The Sky performing at The Smokehouse in Ipswich, which will be one of the venues for Sound City Ipswich. Picture: JODIE BURNS/BURNT OUT MEDIA

Today’s news as it happens

Follow all of todays's breaking news in Suffolk and north Essex right here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It is a big deal’ - why Sound City Ipswich will invigorate town’s live music scene

Ed Sheeran outside The Swan in Ipswich as an up and coming star. Picture: JEN O'NEILL

Save plastic and buy vegan washing up liquid in re-used containers

Claire Staddon, Emmaus executive lead, shows the new eco-friendly cleaning products at their Sailmakers shop with volunteer Floyd Dibben and staff member Lauren Duncombe Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists