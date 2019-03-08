Football club event helps raise funds for fan, George
PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 July 2019
An Ipswich community showed its support for a dedicated local football fan in need of a helping hand.
George Woodward is a regular at Whitton United games - but the spotlight was on him at the weekend.
George has spinal muscular atrophy and has used a wheelchair since he was one.
Whitton United's summer festival helped the seven-year-old's family raise funds for a new wheelchair on Sunday.
The festival, which also supported the British Heart Foundation, featured face-painting, a barbecue, inflatable slides, and entertainment by Mister H and Cherise Phillips.
George's mum, Laura Barber, said the support had been overwhelming. She thanked organiser Sarah Neill and all who contributed.
"George relies heavily on his wheelchair to get around," she said.
"Sarah wanted to do something for the community, and she picked George because he comes here a lot to support Whitton United."