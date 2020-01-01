Jailed in Suffolk: A ‘parasite on society’ and a woman who spat at police after a knifepoint robbery

Victoria Nash, of no fixed address, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 6 July, where she was sentenced to 31 months’ imprisonment. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

Five people have been sentenced to time in prison over the last seven days – including a former Ipswich man who was jailed for life for murder after a victim of an assault died three years later.

Former Ipswich man Clive Malone has been jailed for life for murder Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Former Ipswich man Clive Malone has been jailed for life for murder Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Clive Malone

A former Ipswich man originally convicted of attempted murder has now been sentenced to life in prison for murder – following the death of the victim three years on from the attack.

Malone, 33, formerly of St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, but now of Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the attempted murder of Russell Lambert in February 2014.

Mr Lambert, aged 55, suffered a severe brain injury and was left paralysed and blind after being attacked with a metal bar.

His condition never improved and he continued to deteriorate until his death on January 5, 2017.

Malone was subsequently charged with murder in January this year, following a review by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

Malone pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years.

However, due to the time he has already served, he will only be required to serve a further 18 years and 49 days.

Iftikar Ahmed has been jailed for committing eight Suffolk frauds. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Iftikar Ahmed has been jailed for committing eight Suffolk frauds. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Iftikar Ahmed

Ahmed has been described as a “parasite on society” for committing eight Suffolk frauds and preying on the old and vulnerable.

Ahmed, of Beale Street in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was sentenced to 27 months for fraud offences at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, July 3. He also received a further 12 week sentence for handling stolen goods, which will run consecutively with his sentence.

The 45-year-old committed fraud against victims in the Ipswich area between June 11, 2019, and August 21, 2019.

He fraudulently purported to require cash to repair vehicles or house key fobs at local garages and targeted lone elderly people.

He either knocked on their door or approached them in the street, asking them to lend him some money to fix the fobs.

He would then claim to the victim he’d repay them if they took him to a nearby ATM to get the cash. In all cases he’d take the money, flee the scene and never be seen again.

Detective Constable Duncan Etchells of the Operation Converter team, said: “He is a real parasite on society and is a despicable individual. To see him behind bars will, at least, give some satisfaction to the victims and their families that he ruthlessly preyed on and exploited.”

Sean Hunt was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Sean Hunt was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Sean Hunt

Hunt used a CD rack to attack his neighbour in a “prolonged and sustained assault”, being jailed for more than three years.

The 36-year-old of Hardy Court, Sudbury, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link having previously pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer at magistrates’ court.

The court heard how Hunt burst through an open back door and into a living room at an address in Hardy Court on August 21 last year.

Hunt swore at a neighbour in the living room before telling him: “I’m going to open you up.”

He then lunged at the man, punching him to the right side of his head and causing him to stumble backwards.

Hunt then threw a CD rack at his neighbour, which hit him on the foot, and then sat on top of the victim, striking him over the head with an unknown object.

The neighbour lost consciousness and when he woke up, Hunt had his hands around the victim’s neck.

Jason Whitaker, of Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, July 2, where he was sentenced to 17 months’ imprisonment. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Jason Whitaker, of Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, July 2, where he was sentenced to 17 months’ imprisonment. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Jason Whitaker

Whitaker, of Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, July 2, where he was sentenced to 17 months’ imprisonment.

The 45-year-old was jailed for an attempted burglary after footage from a video doorbell camera helped secure a conviction.

It follows an early morning attempt by a man to break into a property in St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft at around 12.30am on Tuesday, March 17.

No entry was however gained due to the would-be burglar being disturbed.

Following police inquiries, Whitaker was arrested on March 17.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, where he was questioned and subsequently charged with attempted burglary.

Detectives said that key to securing the conviction was the footage captured by a Ring Video Doorbell, which was fitted near the front door of the property.

Victoria Nash, of no fixed address, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 6 July, where she was sentenced to 31 months’ imprisonment. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Victoria Nash, of no fixed address, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 6 July, where she was sentenced to 31 months’ imprisonment. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Victoria Nash

Victoria Nash, of no fixed address, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 6 July, where she was sentenced to 31 months’ imprisonment.

It follows an incident where Nash threatened a Lowestoft shopkeeper with a knife, spat at a police officer and assaulted hospital security staff.

Police said that Nash entered the Happy Shopper store in London Road South, Kirkley, at around 5.15pm on Friday, May 22.

She was seen to pick up two three-litre bottles of cider, but as she was recognised as someone who had previously been banned from the store, the shopkeeper asked her to put the bottles down and leave.

Nash headed towards the exit, before putting the bottles down and producing a knife from her trousers.

She told the shopkeeper: “I’m taking the two ciders”, before walking out.

During the arrest, Nash twice spat at the same police officer, as well as attempting to kick officers and being verbally abusive.

