Fire crew called after concerns about pigeon at WHSmith in Ipswich

A fire crew were called following concerns about a pigeon in netting at the WHSmith shop in Ipswich.

A crew from Princes Street was called at 12.38pm on Thursday to the shop on Westgate Street.

The second upper floors of the WHSmith building are covered in netting.

There were concerns that the pigeon had gotten lost behind this netting, although it was not believed to be trapped.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that by the time the fire crews attended the scene the pigeon was no longer in difficulties and no action needed to be taken.

A stop was called on the rescue at 1pm.