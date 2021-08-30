Hawaiian vibes on the Ipswich Waterfront with bank holiday beach party
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Revellers were given a Hawaiian-party on the Ipswich Waterfront as part of a popular bar's bank holiday weekend celebrations.
Wiff Waff, on Regatta Quay, hosted the party on Sunday – with punters invited to don their best Hawaiian shirts for a barmy Sunday celebration.
The bar was stocked with an array of cocktails to get drinkers in the summertime mood, although there was no need for sun cream with the overcast weather bringing temperatures no higher than 19C.
Popular Caribbean street food vendor Sweet P's also served up classic dishes such as jerk chicken on the barbecue before the DJs got to work on bringing in the party.
The bar will be hosting another beach party in October, with other events on the calendar including Mario Kart nights and an 80s themed lunch for St Elizabeth Hospice.
Trivia fans can also look forward to Harry Potter and Friends themed quizzes.
