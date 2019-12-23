Can you spot your child at Wiff Waff's autism-friendly Christmas party?
Excited children's dreams came true when they got to meet Santa at an Ipswich bar's autism-friendly Christmas party.
Wiff Waff, on Ipswich Waterfront, has been holding regular events for children with autism during school holiday periods this year.
Manager Malcolm Watkins and his wife Emma-Jayne noticed there were not many activities designed for children with learning difficulties - so decided to organise superhero, Disney and Halloween-themed parties to give those children a space to play in an accepting, normal environment.
The latest Christmas event on Monday, December 23 was a "child's dream being made" for many of the youngsters, as they got to meet Father Christmas and see a white Christmas thanks to some artificial snow.
"It's been absolutely amazing," said Mrs Watkins.
"Everyone seemed happy. The children were very happy - it's just such a relaxed atmosphere for them.
"Christmas can be very difficult for people with autism. It can be over-stimulating, with all the lights, baubles, tinsel and shiny things.
"As long as we can get them here to run riot and do what they want to do, the parents can just have a little break at a stressful time of year."
Mr Watkins said seeing one girl's excited reaction to meeting Santa reduced him and his wife to tears.
Wiff Waff plans to hold its next autism-friendly event during the February half-term.