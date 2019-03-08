Ipswich's Wiff Waff bar to hold half-term Halloween party for children with autism

An Ipswich Waterfront bar is to host a Halloween-themed party for children with autism.

The event at Wiff Waff on Wednesday, August 23 is part of a series of activities the venue holds for young people with autism and learning difficulties.

Malcolm Watkins - general manager of the Key Street bar, which opened last year - began organising the events with his wife, Emma-Jayne Watkins, after hearing how many activities are not suitable for children on the autistic spectrum.

Even taking them to public areas such as the beach can be problematic, as others can misunderstand their children and wrongly think they are misbehaving.

So with Mr and Mrs Watkins decided to set aside time for specially-designed events, with the activities so far attracting more than 50 people a time.

They included Disney and superheroes-themed parties during the summer.

Families can just turn up at the half-term event, which starts at 10am.

However for more information, contact Wiff Waff on 01473 213985.