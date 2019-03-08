E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich's Wiff Waff bar to hold half-term Halloween party for children with autism

PUBLISHED: 13:17 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 21 October 2019

Emma-Jayne Watkins is organising the autism-friendly events at Wiff Waff in Ipswich with her husband, Malcolm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emma-Jayne Watkins is organising the autism-friendly events at Wiff Waff in Ipswich with her husband, Malcolm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich Waterfront bar is to host a Halloween-themed party for children with autism.

Emma-Jayne and Malcolm Watkins are organising the Halloween-themed event for children with autism Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEmma-Jayne and Malcolm Watkins are organising the Halloween-themed event for children with autism Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The event at Wiff Waff on Wednesday, August 23 is part of a series of activities the venue holds for young people with autism and learning difficulties.

Malcolm Watkins - general manager of the Key Street bar, which opened last year - began organising the events with his wife, Emma-Jayne Watkins, after hearing how many activities are not suitable for children on the autistic spectrum.

Even taking them to public areas such as the beach can be problematic, as others can misunderstand their children and wrongly think they are misbehaving.

Wiff Waff in Key Street, Ipswich Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTWiff Waff in Key Street, Ipswich Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

So with Mr and Mrs Watkins decided to set aside time for specially-designed events, with the activities so far attracting more than 50 people a time.

They included Disney and superheroes-themed parties during the summer.

Families can just turn up at the half-term event, which starts at 10am.

However for more information, contact Wiff Waff on 01473 213985.

