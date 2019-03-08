Ipswich bar Wiff Waff to host free autism-friendly summer holiday activities

A bar on Ipswich Waterfront is to host a superheroes party as part of a series of events for children with autism and learning difficulties.

Malcolm and Emma-Jayne Watkins heard from parents in the area that many summer holiday activities are not suitable for children on the autistic spectrum.

Even taking them to public areas such as the beach can be problematic, as others can misunderstand their children and wrongly think they are misbehaving.

So with Mr Watkins managing the Wiff Waff bar in Ipswich's Key Street, they decided to set aside time for events purely for children with autism and learning difficulties.

The activities instantly became a hit, with the first two attracting 50 and 70 people respectively.

Now the venue will host a superheroes party on Wednesday, July 31, between 10am and 1pm, with the youngsters promised a visit from Spiderman while also getting the chance to play crazy golf and make use of a sensory tent.

There will also be a photo booth, so families can have a memento of the day.

Mr Watkins said: "We had chatted to lots of different people and realised there are limited events for those people, so we came up with the idea of holding an event for them here.

"It is difficult for them to find activities to take the children and hard for them to find places where they feel comfortable. They get funny looks from other people.

"They can come here and feel they are in an accepting, normal environment.

"A lot of parents have said it's been the first time they've gone to something like that. Here everyone is in the same situation and everyone understands."

Wiff Waff is planning further events for children with autism and learning difficulties during the summer holidays.

Families can just turn up at the event but, for more information, contact Wiff Waff on 01473 213985.