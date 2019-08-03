Wiff Waff bar in Ipswich to hold LGBTQ talent show

An LGBTQ talent show is to be held at one of Ipswich's most prominent Waterfront bars.

Wiff Waff, in Key Street, has already held several LGBTQ parties and events since its opening towards the end of last year.

On Thursday, August 15 it will hold an LGBTQ talent show from 7pm where people can try their hands at singing, magic tricks or whatever other performances take their interest.

Wiff Waff Ipswich manager Malcolm Watkins said: "We're trying to attract every sort of person and let them know there is something for them at Wiff Waff."

He also said it was important to promote a message of inclusivity and acceptance across the town.

Wiff Waff also holds regular events for children with autism, so they can play in a more comfortable and accepting environment.

There is a £2 entry fee at the LGBTQ talent show to cover costs but those coming will get free shots.