Wiff Waff bar in Ipswich to hold LGBTQ talent show

03 August, 2019 - 19:00
Wiff Waff bar Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

An LGBTQ talent show is to be held at one of Ipswich's most prominent Waterfront bars.

Wiff Waff manager Malcolm Watkins. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWiff Waff manager Malcolm Watkins. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wiff Waff, in Key Street, has already held several LGBTQ parties and events since its opening towards the end of last year.

On Thursday, August 15 it will hold an LGBTQ talent show from 7pm where people can try their hands at singing, magic tricks or whatever other performances take their interest.

You may also want to watch:

Wiff Waff Ipswich manager Malcolm Watkins said: "We're trying to attract every sort of person and let them know there is something for them at Wiff Waff."

He also said it was important to promote a message of inclusivity and acceptance across the town.

Wiff Waff also holds regular events for children with autism, so they can play in a more comfortable and accepting environment.

There is a £2 entry fee at the LGBTQ talent show to cover costs but those coming will get free shots.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

