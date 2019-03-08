Delight as Ipswich nursery seals hat-trick of 'outstanding' reports

A leading Ipswich nursery revered for its 'inspirational' teaching has been named outstanding by Ofsted for the third time running.

Wigwams Nursery in Whitton Church Lane, which enrols 110 children, was ranked outstanding in all four areas when a government inspector visited the centre in August.

Run by Ipswich-based company Bows and Arrows, the nursery's report highlighted the effectiveness of the independence given to the children, who collect their food and cutlery on their own, scrape their leftovers and recycling in the respective bins, clean items and leave them on the drying racks provided.

The children's independence comes from the high quality of staff, said manager Lisa Wright, adding she and her team are "exceptionally pleased" by the result.

Ms Wright said: "We treat children all as individuals and capable learners right from birth and give them lots of wonderful opportunities to explore perhaps different things and different environments.

"We try and get children to explore things they haven't seen before like a typewriter or a vintage telephone so they have different opportunities compared to the traditional toys you find in shops."

Also noted in the report was the children's positive relationship with the nursery's pet guinea pig, with the children ensuring they are gentle when handling the animal and discussing the importance of visiting the vets.

The report added the independence and highly-motivated natures of the children allows them to "become independent learners and show high levels of engagement at activities".

The nursery had last been visited in 2013, with the regulators again praising the centre for its approach to independent learning and its commitment to effective safeguarding.

In terms of ways to improve, the report added: "Continue to extend the existing numerous continual professional development opportunities available to practitioners, in order to maintain the already incredibly high standards of practice in the nursery."

Ms Wright said the nursery indeed plans to improve, adding: "We're constantly reflecting on what we do and aim to continually get better each day and provide the best for the children."