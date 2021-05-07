Video
WATCH: Family of wild foxes caught on camera in Ipswich garden
- Credit: John Bendall
A nature-loving couple in Ipswich have captured charming footage of a mother fox and her cubs drinking water in their garden.
John and Karen Bendall live in Castle Hill and are long standing members of the RSPB, often seeing hedgehogs and other wild animals in their garden.
They were initially annoyed when the neighbourhood flowers got flattened and, suspecting a cat, they set up a trail cam to catch the culprits.
What they captured instead, was sweet footage of a mother fox and her seven cubs coming to feed from the water they had left outside.
Mr Bendall said: "We've seen the mother before and she's had about six or seven cubs each year.
"Low and behold when we watched the footage back we saw her and it is just beautiful to see nature doing its job.
"We try not to get too involved but put out water because we know she needs to feed her cubs — it was just gorgeous for somebody who loves our wildlife."
Most Read
- 1 Woman in hospital after fire at Ipswich house
- 2 First views of £1.5m new seafront cafe as hoardings removed
- 3 Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22
- 4 Ipswich tops rankings for Suffolk's Japanese knotweed infestations
- 5 Developers seek views on plans for 150 homes on farmland
- 6 'They saved a life' - neighbour praises firefighters in Ipswich house blaze
- 7 Big Hoot revealed as latest Ipswich art trail for 2022
- 8 Iconic names, a disastrous relationship and now a music superstar - the evolution of Town’s shirt sponsors
- 9 Ed Sheeran to end break from music with performance at Big Weekend
- 10 Suffolk elections 2021: When to expect results
The footage was captured on Tuesday, May 4.