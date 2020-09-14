E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pillbox ‘stuffed full of rubbish’ as years of litter builds up

PUBLISHED: 13:43 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 14 September 2020

Plenty of rubbish remains in the Second World War pill box, despite four rounds of cleaning Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Plenty of rubbish remains in the Second World War pill box, despite four rounds of cleaning Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Archant

An environmental activist has shared the “unreal” extent of litter dumped in a military pillbox in Ipswich.

Jason Alexander, known as the Wildlife Gadget Man, has shared the progress of cleaning the pill box near Ipswich on social media Picture: JASON ALEXANDERJason Alexander, known as the Wildlife Gadget Man, has shared the progress of cleaning the pill box near Ipswich on social media Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Jason Alexander - known as the Wildlife Gadget Man - has been documenting the progress he has made in attempting to clear the structure, near Orwell Country Park, which was “stuffed full of rubbish”.

Along with his colleague Daniel Cable-Davey, Mr Alexander has spent countless hours clearing out rubbish from the pillbox - with some items several decades old.

This includes the discovery of an aluminium can from 1989 and a crisp packet from 1997.

As the door to the pillbox appears to be underground, the pair have been using rakes and litter pickers to slowly but surely remove the waste through the windows.

The inside of the pill box contained several items that were several decades old Picture: JASON ALEXANDERThe inside of the pill box contained several items that were several decades old Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Before any litter was cleared, pictures showed the pillbox was almost entirely filled with rubbish - and much still remains.

After the fourth session of cleaning, Mr Alexander and Mr Cable-Davey had filled a total of 78 bags of rubbish, including an estimated 2,000 cans and 1,500 plastic bottles.

The rubbish was separated into different materials before it was transported away for recycling.

You may also want to watch:

Despite Mr Alexander’s and Mr Cable-Davey’s efforts, the pair estimate the structure contains at least 5ft more of waste.

Pillboxes are military structures made of concrete, with holes drilled in the sides for weapons to be fired out of.

Mr Alexander believes the pillbox in Ipswich has been used for many years as a fly-tipping spot, leading to thousands of different items being illegally disposed of.

He hopes to be able to locate the door to the pillbox and has committed to removing as much of the waste as possible.

Mr Alexander said: “I’m regularly over there doing litter picks. I noticed there was litter poking through the windows.

“It was stuffed full of rubbish. The sheer volume in there was unbelievable - it’s a massive amount of litter. It’s unreal.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up with 10,000 cans.

“As the litter levels in the pill box drop, it gets harder and harder to pick it out.

“We’ve cleared so much already. We’ve got a few sessions to go and we will keep going until we get it cleared.”

MORE: Disgusting haul of wipes found alongside River Orwell

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Strand reopens after serious collision involving two people and car

Police were called to The Strand, near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

CCTV appeal after purse stolen from Boots store in Ipswich

Police would like to speak to a woman suspected of stealing a purse in Boots in Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Strand reopens after serious collision involving two people and car

Police were called to The Strand, near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

CCTV appeal after purse stolen from Boots store in Ipswich

Police would like to speak to a woman suspected of stealing a purse in Boots in Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Jury considers verdicts in Ipswich attempted murder trial

St Helen's Street, Ipswich, near to where the incident happened. Picture: ARCHANT

New map shows what’s been found in your own Ipswich neighbourhood

Christchurch Mansion and Ipswich Museum staff have created a new interactive map of the town Picture: JULIE KEMP/iWitness

Brightly-coloured mural gives ‘shop of lovely stuff’ a funky new look

Rockafella Industries owner Annie Debrick. Picture: ANNIE DEBRICK