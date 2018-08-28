Community Heroes: Jason Alexander on why he chooses to help clean up Suffolk

In the latest of our series in celebrating community heroes we spoke to The Wildlife Gadget Man, Jason Alexander about his work helping to fight plastic waste across the county.

From huge plastic dragons to seahorses made out of cigarette butts Jason Alexander has had a busy year helping communities around Suffolk to fight the problem of plastic waste.

Mr Alexander spends hours each week keeping Suffolk’s beaches, rivers and streets clean picking up everything from everyday household waste to fishing equipment and other large items of waste.

Over the year he estimates he has picked up 100,000 of pieces of litter having spend over 180 hours cleaning everywhere from Bawdsey to Felixstowe and the River Orwell itself.

Mr Alexander says he goes to such lengths because it is important that someone does.

“We can all blame someone else,” said Mr Alexander, “but if we all do that we are never going to solve the problem.

“I wanted to do something about it. I am not one of those people who tries to tell others what to do,” said Mr Alexander, “All I try to do is help and give ideas and focus.

He said that his work also helps people to improve their health and wellbeing by bringing people together.

Despite all the hours that he has put in he still enjoys the work that he does.

“It’s something I enjoy doing. It’s become an integral part of my life.

“We are lucky to live in such a wonderful part of the country, Suffolk is a beautiful part of the country.”

In the next year Mr Alexander plans to continue his battle against the plastic problem.

“2019 is all about action,” said Mr Alexander.

“I have built up relationships and now it’s about making change in the community.”

He has a number of plans for the new year including expanding his Rubbish Walks to groups across the county.

As well as this he is working with Suffolk Coastal District Council to appoint Plastic Action Champions across the county, will be helping to design a piece for the Elmer trail and is also hoping to spread the plastic free message to youngsters through a new book which he hopes to help get into schools across the county over time.