Learn how to take stunning wildlife pictures with these new courses

PUBLISHED: 17:44 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 07 January 2019

Learn how to take stunning wildlife pictures, like this Picture: Kevin Sawford

Archant

Over the past year, Suffolk Wildlife Trust in Ipswich has hosted several Wild Skills photography courses for young people aged 11–16, encouraging the younger generation to develop an interest in the wildlife around them.

Armed with cameras, smartphones or tablets, young people have joined us to photograph our urban wildlife with award winning wildlife photographer Kevin Sawford, visiting the historic parks and green spaces that Ipswich boasts.

From swathes of British bluebells and cowslips in Chantry Park, to striking wasp spiders in Holywells Park and the charismatic grey squirrels with chestnut bounties stuffed firmly in their mouths in Christchurch Park, we have snapped our way across the town photographing them all!

In 2019, young people will have the chance to take part once more on our photography courses where they can join us across the seasons building up a portfolio across the year, progress from a beginner’s level to an intermediate level and receive a unique opportunity to have their portfolio critiqued, a fantastic opportunity to be further guided by a professional.

What’s more we are giving participants an “extra bite of the cherry” in our Suffolk Wildlife Trust Photography Competition 2019 where photographs submitted that have been taken in Ipswich on our Wild Skills photography courses will be entered into their own exclusive category within the competition with a prize of a top of the range £700 laptop. A wonderful opportunity for any budding wildlife photographer.

You can book your place and celebrate Ipswich’s wild side with SWT and capture urban wildlife in all its glory. Booking essential, limited spaces.

Wild Skills: wildlife photography courses take place on:

• Sunday January 20 10am-12.30pm Christchurch Park

• Saturday May 18, 10am-12.30pm Chantry Park

• Sunday July 14, 10am - 12.30pm Christchurch Park

• Sunday October 27, 10am-12.30pm Holywells Park

Join us across all four sessions for £35 or three courses for £25 to build a portfolio and receive a critique or book sessions individually for £10 per child as standalone courses.

