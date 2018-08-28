Suffolk Wildlife Trust launches courses for young people wanting to photograph urban wildlife in Ipswich

Grey squirrel by Kevin Sawford Archant

Suffolk Wildlife Trust has launched a series of photography courses aimed at helping young people to develop their skills and snap urban wildlife in the parks of Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Moorhen by Kevin Sawford Moorhen by Kevin Sawford

On April 28 next year the Trust is running a morning’s Wild with your Child course in Christchurch Park, which is an opportunity for parents and children to learn the secrets of successful wildlife photography together.

Throughout 2019, young people aged 11 – 16 years will also have the chance to take part in the Trust’s Wildlife Photography Mentorship programme led by award-winning photographer Kevin Sawford.

There are a total of four courses taking place, one in each of the seasons, so participants can build up a portfolio across the year.

The courses are set to be held in different parks in Ipswich and young people can use smart phones, tablets or cameras to learn how to capture urban wildlife.

Small skipper butterfly - by Kevin Sawford Small skipper butterfly - by Kevin Sawford

The Trust says the mentorship allows for photography skills and techniques to be built across the courses, which take place from 10am to 12.30pm on the following days: Sunday January 20 in Christchurch Park; Saturday May 18 in Chantry Park; Sunday July 14 in Christchurch Park; Sunday October 27 in Holywells Park.

A separate category of the Trust’s popular photography competition has been established for images taken on the course.

The mentorship course costs £35 for four sessions or £10 per child as standalone courses while the Wild with your Child course is £55 per adult and child.

They can be booked at the www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org website