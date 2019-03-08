E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Orwell Bridge 'unlikely to close' in today's strong winds - but experts are monitoring the situation

PUBLISHED: 07:41 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 26 October 2019

Strong winds with gusts of up to 40mph are due to batter Suffolk and north Essex today, but will the Orwell Bridge shut?

Highways England say it is unlikely the bridge will close at the moment, as the winds are below the normal threshold of 60mph.

A spokesman for the agency said: "There are no current plans to close the bridge, but we will be continuing to monitor the situation throughout the day."

It comes as weather forecasters are predicting a mild but windy start for the east of England.

MORE: Why does the Orwell Bridge have to close in high winds?

"Rain will push from the northwest, and be heavy and persistent at times," Weatherquest experts said.

"Fresh to strong southwesterly winds are expected, easing later. Maximum temperature expected to be 16C."

The Met Office said there could be strong gales, and heavy rain could hit mid afternoon which may cause flooding on local roads.

The Severn Bridge, which connects England with Wales, is currently shut due to strong winds - the west of the country has amber and yellow warnings in place for rain.

