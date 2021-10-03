News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Sound City heralds new era for live music in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM October 3, 2021    Updated: 1:44 PM October 4, 2021
Georgie sings at St Stephens Church for the Sound City Music Festival in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BR

Georgie sings at St Stephens Church for the Sound City music festival in Ipswich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

More than 2,000 music fans supported the Sound City Ipswich festival in the town this weekend - and venues created especially for the event are now set to be retained for future gigs.

The audience braves the rain at the Cornhill for the Sound City Music Festival in Ipswich. Picture:

The audience braves the rain at the Cornhill for the Sound City music festival in Ipswich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Organisers of the music event, which ran on Friday and Saturday, oversaw the transformation of two iconic venues - the Baths Hall in in Civic Drive and St Stephen's Church - to create enough performance space for the festival.

It is now hoped both will be used again in the near future, signalling a fresh start for live music in Ipswich. 

Bands also played at the Corn Exchange, on a free public stage on the Corn Hill and at the Smokehouse in South Street as part of the two-day festival. 

Led Zeppelin famously played at St Matthew's Baths Hall in the 1970s and programmer and co-director Marcus Neal thinks that following the restoration for Sound City, Ipswich can attract that calibre of artist once more.

Georgie sings at St Stephens Church for the Sound City Music Festival in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BR

Georgie sings at St Stephens Church for the Sound City music festival in Ipswich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

Mr Neal said: "We needed bigger spaces. We were trying with this event and we hope we can bring artists here in the future. 

"It's been overwhelmingly brilliant and the feedback from attendees has been absolutely amazing. 

Oliver Say on stage at the Cornhill for the Sound City Music Festival in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BR

Oliver Say on stage at the Cornhill for the Sound City music festival in Ipswich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Most Read

  1. 1 Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel fireworks display
  2. 2 Ipswich road closed after crash
  3. 3 'He's my friend' - Ipswich youngster thanks bin men for lockdown laughs
  1. 4 'You are not wasting the doctor's time' - breast cancer survivor's message
  2. 5 New social housing development to welcome eight families
  3. 6 Early morning marathon dad cheered over finish line by biggest fans
  4. 7 Unpopular opinion - I refuse to let my children go Trick or Treating
  5. 8 Horse rider contacted by Government as HGV crisis deepens
  6. 9 Fears 'stressed and burnt out' staff are quitting jobs at Suffolk hospitals
  7. 10 'Fix me I'm broken' - graffiti plea over potholes

"We hope to make the town become a bit more vibrant."

He also thanked the Ipswich Star, Sound + City, BBC Introducing, Ipswich Borough Council, the Arts Council, Adnams and Keychange for their help with the event. 

Georgie sings at St Stephens Church for the Sound City Music Festival in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BR

Georgie sings at St Stephens Church for the Sound City music festival in Ipswich

Mr Neal added: "We couldn't have done it without volunteers." 

Georgie sings at St Stephens Church for the Sound City Music Festival in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BR

Georgie sings at St Stephens Church for the Sound City music festival in Ipswich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Music
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The Cornhill stage at Sound City has been shut due to the bad weather

Suffolk Live

Torrential rain shuts Cornhill stage at Sound City

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The flytipping was found at Orwell Country Park in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Anger as fly-tipping dumped at Ipswich beauty spot

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Michael Ransom, at the tobacco stand, said the move has "killed" traders.

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich market traders face struggle to survive

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon