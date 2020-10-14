E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Coldplay drummer praises Ipswich starlet Nandi Bushell

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 October 2020

Nandi Bushell has been praised by the drummer of Coldplay Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

Nandi Bushell has been praised by the drummer of Coldplay Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

JOHN BUSHELL

Coldplay drummer Will Champion has praised Ipswich starlet Nandi Bushell after she recorded a cover of 2005 hit “Fix You”.

Local prodigy Nandi, 10, posted a video of her cover – complete with a neon Coldplay-inspired drum kit – on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday, October 10, garnering 600,000 views.

MORE: Ipswich’s Nandi Bushell to star in Cinderella

Nandi posted a message of hope alongside the video, hoping it will make people smile – adding “we always have music”.

“I hope this will bring a smile to your face today,” She added.

Now one of the dozens of celebrities to be amazed by her talent, 42-year-old Will replied: “This put a HUGE smile on my face, Nandi.

“Absolutely brilliant. Love WC X”

Nandi continues to be in the thick of an epic rock battle with Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl, with her latest song now on Spotify.

Grohl, 51, has previously referred to her as the best drummer in the world.

MORE: Nandi’s epic drum battle with Dave Grohl continues

