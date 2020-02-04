E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Former pub could reopen soon - while neighbouring restaurant may become offices

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 February 2020

The former VK Vietnamese restaurant and Pump & Grind pub in Northgate Street Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The former VK Vietnamese restaurant and Pump & Grind pub in Northgate Street Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

A former Ipswich pub could be set to reopen, while a neighbouring restaurant which closed down recently may be turned into offices.

The former Pump & Grind pub on the corner of Northgate Street Picture: JUDY RIMMERThe former Pump & Grind pub on the corner of Northgate Street Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Agents said there has been recent interest in the former Pump & Grind pub in Northgate Street, and it is likely to go under offer in the next few weeks.

Robin Cousins, trainee negotiator at Penn Commercial, said the former pub was likely to reopen with "a similar use" to its role in the past.

"I feel there is a positive future for Northgate Street and there are exciting works going on relating to the former Pump & Grind," he said.

Mr Cousins added that the new easyHotel, which opened last year, and the Glow Clinic in Great Colman Street had both led to increased interest in the area.

Pump & Grind, on the corner of Northgate Street and Great Colman Street, closed down in December 2016, despite hundreds of people signing a petition to save it. It had been known for hosting big-name artists along with vintage fairs, poetry nights, culinary pop-ups and dance classes.

The neighbouring VK Vietnamese restaurant closed in the last few weeks, after opening in 2018. It had offered contemporary Vietnamese and Dim Sum dishes, ranging from stir-fries and noodles to coconut curry and deep-fried catfish.

It is also being marketed by Penn, and it is possible an application for change of use may now be made for the building, which has had previous tenants including RaRa's ice cream restaurant.

This would widen out possible uses, meaning it could possibly be converted into offices, perhaps for a business such as a solicitors or recruitment agency.

