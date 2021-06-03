Hot weather here to stay in Suffolk with 25C expected next week
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
British summertime is underway with forecasters saying the hot temperatures are here to stay in coming weeks, but there is still some rain to be expected.
Suffolk recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday, June 2, with Santon Downham reaching nearly 26C as the warmest location in the county.
Today, temperatures reached 24C and many families flocked to Holywells water park for a splash about.
Dan Holley, meteorologist from Weatherquest, says despite some cloudy skies today and over the weekend we'll be seeing sun again next week.
"There's no sign of any major heatwave in the high 20s happening anytime soon, but the average temperatures will still be remaining in the low 20s for now," he said.
"As we head into next week we might see temperatures creeping up by a degree each day and maybe getting to 25C by Wednesday.
"There might be the odd shower of rain but a lot of dry weather is expected."
There have been thunderstorms across France today which forecasters say might end up moving over the channel and reaching East Anglia, tonight or tomorrow, however it is thought this will only be brief.