News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Hot weather here to stay in Suffolk with 25C expected next week

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 7:00 PM June 3, 2021   
Cousins Luca, Ettienne, Mia and Dakota at Holywells splash park

Cousins Luca, Ettienne, Mia and Dakota at Holywells splash park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

British summertime is underway with forecasters saying the hot temperatures are here to stay in coming weeks, but there is still some rain to be expected.

Suffolk recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday, June 2, with Santon Downham reaching nearly 26C as the warmest location in the county.

Today, temperatures reached 24C and many families flocked to Holywells water park for a splash about.

Alaynor and Cian at Holywells splash park 

Alaynor and Cian at Holywells splash park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lily and Alfie at Holywells splash park 

Lily and Alfie at Holywells splash park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dan Holley, meteorologist from Weatherquest, says despite some cloudy skies today and over the weekend we'll be seeing sun again next week.

"There's no sign of any major heatwave in the high 20s happening anytime soon, but the average temperatures will still be remaining in the low 20s for now," he said.

"As we head into next week we might see temperatures creeping up by a degree each day and maybe getting to 25C by Wednesday.

Mia and Dakota at Holywells splash park

Mia and Dakota at Holywells splash park - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"There might be the odd shower of rain but a lot of dry weather is expected."

Most Read

  1. 1 Elderly woman taken to hospital after car crashes into garden wall
  2. 2 Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview
  3. 3 'Wicked' Ipswich man joked about sex with children in 'vulgar' phone calls
  1. 4 Ipswich mums campaign for place to cool off in Chantry Park
  2. 5 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  3. 6 Revealed: Readers' favourite fish and chip takeaways in Suffolk
  4. 7 Dentist reveals why Suffolk residents can't get NHS appointments
  5. 8 New pizza joint with sourdough twist to open at former Ipswich restaurant 
  6. 9 Another horror injury blow for Witches ahead of huge local derby tonight
  7. 10 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk

There have been thunderstorms across France today which forecasters say might end up moving over the channel and reaching East Anglia, tonight or tomorrow, however it is thought this will only be brief.

Ipswich News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heat map showing differences in income deprivation in Suffolk and north Essex

Investigations

Map of region's richest and poorest postcodes reveals huge income divide

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
sport

Football

Former Ipswich Town striker, with 40 international caps, joins...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Brian Pinner has had to give up his ITFC season ticket after 50 years due to his health. He has alot

Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Henley Road signs

Planning and Development

Fears raised over first phase of new 1,100-home Ipswich estate

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus