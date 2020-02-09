Breaking

Orwell Bridge REMAINS CLOSED in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA ALEX BLAGONA

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains closed this evening after Highways England bosses said wind speeds are still too high.

Gusts of 70mph battered Suffolk today and an amber Met Office weather alert remains in place until 9pm today.

The bridge usually closes when wind speeds reach a threshold of 50mph, so today's gusts of 60mph to 70mph forced it to close between 4am and 7pm today.

Now that closure has been extended.

In a tweet, Highways England chiefs said: "#A14 Orwell Bridge update - we are looking at the wind speeds on the bridge now and they are still too high for us to consider opening at this moment. We have crews on standby if the wind speeds do drop enough."

It's not clear yet when it will re-open again."

Weather forecasters are predicting wind speeds to die down overnight but say blustery conditions will persist into Monday and Tuesday, bringing gusts of 40mph to 50mph.

Highways England bosses are yet to confirm if the bridge will close on Monday or Tuesday.

Replying to a tweet, they said it was "touch and go", adding that any closure depends on the wind direction.

