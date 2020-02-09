E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Orwell Bridge REMAINS CLOSED in Storm Ciara winds

PUBLISHED: 19:40 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:01 09 February 2020

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

ALEX BLAGONA

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains closed this evening after Highways England bosses said wind speeds are still too high.

Gusts of 70mph battered Suffolk today and an amber Met Office weather alert remains in place until 9pm today.

The bridge usually closes when wind speeds reach a threshold of 50mph, so today's gusts of 60mph to 70mph forced it to close between 4am and 7pm today.

Now that closure has been extended.

In a tweet, Highways England chiefs said: "#A14 Orwell Bridge update - we are looking at the wind speeds on the bridge now and they are still too high for us to consider opening at this moment. We have crews on standby if the wind speeds do drop enough."

It's not clear yet when it will re-open again."

MORE: Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

Weather forecasters are predicting wind speeds to die down overnight but say blustery conditions will persist into Monday and Tuesday, bringing gusts of 40mph to 50mph.

Highways England bosses are yet to confirm if the bridge will close on Monday or Tuesday.

Replying to a tweet, they said it was "touch and go", adding that any closure depends on the wind direction.

- Stay with us for Orwell Bridge updates as they happen.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure times changed for Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is set to close on Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Huge tree blocks busy road leading into Ipswich

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closure times changed for Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is set to close on Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Huge tree blocks busy road leading into Ipswich

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Storm Ciara LIVE – Latest travel and weather updates

A tree is obstructing the Main Road in Kesgrave just past the Bell pub, police in attendance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge REMAINS CLOSED in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

BMW and Audi crash on busy Ipswich road

Yarmouth Road is currently blocked due to an accident (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Drama as roof panels fly off Chiquito in Storm Ciara winds

Chiquito in Ipswich was sealed off while firefighters repaired roof damage in Storm Ciara winds Picture: JIM MUNDAY

Everything you need to know as huge storm batters Suffolk

Wind sock at Milsoms Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

GALLERY Your pictures as Storm Ciara brings chaos to Suffolk

An Audi in Nacton Road, Ipswich was badly damaged by a fallen tree this morning Picture: JOHN DODDS
Drive 24