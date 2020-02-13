E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Weekend Orwell Bridge closure looking more likely, say experts

PUBLISHED: 13:22 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 13 February 2020

The Orwell Bridge closure is looking likely this weekend. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

PaulFleet

Highways England is warning a closure of the Orwell Bridge is looking more likely at the weekend as Storm Dennis is set to bring more high winds to the region.

Highways England has warned the Orwell Bridge could close at the weekend because of Storm Dennis Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COMHighways England has warned the Orwell Bridge could close at the weekend because of Storm Dennis Picture: MICK WEBB/CITIZENSIDE.COM

The authority had previously warned the bridge may close at the weekend, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for wind in the region from 10am Saturday until Sunday at 11.59pm.

It has now said winds will reach their peak between 3pm Saturday and 4am Sunday.

The new storm - named Dennis - is predicted to bring winds of more than 50mph to Suffolk, which would top the current safety limit enforced on the bridge.

In a tweet, Highways England said: "The wind direction & speed forecast at this time indicate them going above our safety thresholds for the #OrwellBridge from Saturday 3pm through to Sunday 4am.

"We will keep you updated of any forecast changes and confirm closure/opening times."

The bridge was closed last weekend as Storm Ciara battered the east coast, causing a nightmare for road users.

This weekend's probable closure would bring extra frustration for Ipswich Town fans heading home following their League One game against Burton Albion.

