Highways England monitoring Orwell Bridge amid high cross winds

Met Office data show windspeeds around the Orwell Bridge are close to Highways England's safety limit of 50mph Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Highways England are monitoring the Orwell Bridge as cross winds in the area approach the safety limit of 50mph.

Met Office data show the gusts of between 42mph and 47mph in Ipswich and Felixstowe are predicted later this afternoon.

The wind will be blowing from the south west, which means it will hit traffic side-on. In such cases, the bridge is closed for safety reasons if gusts reach 50mph as it could cause high-sided vehicles to flip.

In a tweet, Highways England said they "have no plans" to close the bridge at this time, but added they will keep drivers up-to-date via Twitter of any change in circumstance.

The bridge's closure causes traffic chaos across Ipswich and Felixstowe, leading to gridlock in both towns.

