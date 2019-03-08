Partly Cloudy

Ipswich man charged with nine child pornography offences

PUBLISHED: 19:12 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:12 28 June 2019

William Chapman, 33, of Little Croft Street, Ipswich appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on June 28 Picture: ARCHANT

William Chapman, 33, of Little Croft Street, Ipswich appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on June 28 Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man was charged with nine offences relating to indecent images of children.

William Chapman, 33, of Little Croft Street, was charged with making and possessing indecent images and for breaching a prevention order.

Officers arrested Chapman in March this year, taking him to Martlesham police headquarter for questioning.

Then, on June 27, chapman was charged with nine offences in relation to breaching a sexual offences prevention order, making indecent photographs of children, for possessing extreme pornographic images and for possessing prohibited images of children, all taking place between August 2018 and March 2019.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on June 28, he was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court.

No date has been set for his appearance at crown court.

