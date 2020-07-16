Aggravated burglary suspect released from custody by accident

Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

An Ipswich man remanded in custody to appear in court charged with aggravated burglary was accidentally released back into the community.

William Hutchinson is among three men due to face trial later this year after denying aggravated burglary at an address in Ipswich last month.

Hutchinson, 47, of Norwich Road, had been remanded in custody at Norwich prison alongside Daniel Tovey, 35, of Marigold Avenue, Ipswich, and Glynn Davis, 36, of Springhurst Close, Ipswich.

All three men appeared on video link from the prison for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

During the course of the hearing, it was revealed that Hutchinson had been mistakenly released from Norwich prison before being picked up and returned when the error was identified.

It is understood Hutchinson’s accidental release was discovered when his legal representatives used the Prisoner Location Service to arrange a conference ahead of Monday’s hearing.

Prison chiefs said incidents of its kind were rare, but that each would be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated for any knowledge that may help prevent another release in error.

It is understood the defendant was returned to the prison within a week.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Incidents like this are rare but we take each one extremely seriously and work closely with police to bring offenders back into custody quickly.”

Hutchinson, Tovey and Davis are accused of aggravated burglary while in possession of a knife at an address in Neath Drive, near Bourne Park.

The offence is alleged to have taken place during the early hours of Saturday, June 13.

Suffolk Constabulary said that three men, carrying a knife, forced entry to the property at about 5.45am, waking the single occupant – a man aged in his 60s and described as vulnerable – before stealing cash and a bank card, which was later used to withdraw a significant amount of money at a cash machine.

At the conclusion of Monday’s hearing, Judge Emma Peters set a date for a five-day trial to begin on December 14.

All three defendants were further remanded in custody.