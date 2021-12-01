Some of the staff at the Willows Care Home in Ipswich who are raising funds. Pictured are Georgia, Nicole, Lucy and Jaya - Credit: Georgia Johnson

Staff at a care home in Ipswich are raising funds to make residents' dreams come true - including seeing the famous Dream Boys on stage and travelling in a limo.

The Sparkle scheme has already enabled several residents at The Willows Care Home, in Crabbe Street, to have exciting experiences - from watching the Dream Boys on stage to riding in a limousine.

Friends, family and others who want to support the activities can donate via a GoFundMe page.

Receptionist Georgia Johnson, one of the organisers, said: "We have had a great reaction via social media. People think it is a really good idea."

The organisers said on their GoFundMe page: "Over the last 18 months, our residents have sacrificed so much, not being able to see relatives, isolating, having their worlds turned upside down.

"We think it's now time to put some smiles back on their faces. We need your help to make this happen.

"We are kindly asking for donations to go towards helping us create these memories, for as many residents as possible. Seeing a smile on their face is priceless."

Micky, who saw Dream Boys at the Ipswich Regent, said it was possibly one of the best shows she's ever been to.

When she was much younger, she used to go to shows in London, but she said nothing could beat this day. Senior carer Hayley accompanied her to the show.

On Facebook, family members thanked The Willows. One said: "I bet she loved this."

Another family member said: "Thank you to The Willows for making this happen for Micky."

Another resident, Ivan attended bonfire night at Foxhall Road banger racing with senior carer Kerrie and a member of the kitchen staff.

Ivan said: "The day was brilliant and it's something I've always wanted to do."

And Mary was a VIP for the day with a trip to London by limo, which she really enjoyed - even after an anti-vaccine protest meant she couldn't attend a West End show, Les Miserables, as planned.

Staff at the home, run by Sohal Healthcare, are now planning for another resident, Peggy, who used to hold an Ipswich Town season ticket, to go along and see a match.

For more details and to donate, visit The Willows' Gofundme page.