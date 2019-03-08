Lip sync your way to £1000 at this battle of the bands

Get your very best girl group together and you could just win an impressive cash prize - all while raising money for a good cause at Renaissance's charity lip sync battle

Are you a posh spice, or maybe more of a sporty? Fancy yourself as a Diana Ross, or perhaps a Pointer sister? Well, if you can find the Kelly and Michelle to your Beyoncé, you could be in for a chance of winning a cool £1000.

On Sunday, March 8 2020, a charity lip sync battle will be taking place at Ipswich's Trinity Park, with 10 girl bands going head-to-head to win that tempting cash prize. The event, which has been organised by local hair salon Renaissance, will be coinciding with International Women's Day, and is set to be a celebration of all things girl power.

Along with the epic lip sync performances - which promise to be full of personality - there will also be a number of other crowd-pleasing attractions to enjoy. Fashion lovers are certainly in for a treat, as there will be a catwalk styled by Pamela Davis, who organises the Suffolk Fashion Show, showcasing an array of contemporary designs.

You will also be able to enter a raffle, which promises plenty of exciting prizes such a pampering spa day and an indulgent restaurant meal. A signed Eastenders plaque will also be up for grabs, with signatures from the soap's core cast members.

All of the money raised from the event will be going to Ipswich's Lighthouse Women's Aid, a domestic violence charity and women's refuge that provides invaluable support to vulnerable women and children from its location in Berners Street.

In November 2020, Renaissance will also be organising a battle of the boy bands to celebrate International Men's Day, with all money raised going towards mental health charity Mind. The event will share the same format as the women's event, with 10 bands hoping to mime their way to £1000. Then, in February 2021, the top five girl bands and top five boy bands from each event will battle it out in a lip sync grand final, with one band taking ultimate glory! All of the proceeds from this event will be going towards a local homeless charity. For event organisers Renaissance, the motivation behind these charity competitions was always to give something back to the town of Ipswich and to make a real difference in the local community, with each of the chosen charities reflecting this vision.

Auditions for the battle of the girl bands will be held at Isaacs on the Quay on Sunday, December 1, but make sure to keep an eye on the Renaissance Facebook page for any updates.

You can learn more about Renaissance's charity lip sync events at facebook.com/renaissancehairteam