E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Lip sync your way to £1000 at this battle of the bands

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 November 2019

The event will see 10 girl bands go head-to-head in a lip sync battle

The event will see 10 girl bands go head-to-head in a lip sync battle

Renaissance Salon

Get your very best girl group together and you could just win an impressive cash prize - all while raising money for a good cause at Renaissance's charity lip sync battle

Are you a posh spice, or maybe more of a sporty? Fancy yourself as a Diana Ross, or perhaps a Pointer sister? Well, if you can find the Kelly and Michelle to your Beyoncé, you could be in for a chance of winning a cool £1000.

On Sunday, March 8 2020, a charity lip sync battle will be taking place at Ipswich's Trinity Park, with 10 girl bands going head-to-head to win that tempting cash prize. The event, which has been organised by local hair salon Renaissance, will be coinciding with International Women's Day, and is set to be a celebration of all things girl power.

Along with the epic lip sync performances - which promise to be full of personality - there will also be a number of other crowd-pleasing attractions to enjoy. Fashion lovers are certainly in for a treat, as there will be a catwalk styled by Pamela Davis, who organises the Suffolk Fashion Show, showcasing an array of contemporary designs.

You will also be able to enter a raffle, which promises plenty of exciting prizes such a pampering spa day and an indulgent restaurant meal. A signed Eastenders plaque will also be up for grabs, with signatures from the soap's core cast members.

You may also want to watch:

All of the money raised from the event will be going to Ipswich's Lighthouse Women's Aid, a domestic violence charity and women's refuge that provides invaluable support to vulnerable women and children from its location in Berners Street.

In November 2020, Renaissance will also be organising a battle of the boy bands to celebrate International Men's Day, with all money raised going towards mental health charity Mind. The event will share the same format as the women's event, with 10 bands hoping to mime their way to £1000. Then, in February 2021, the top five girl bands and top five boy bands from each event will battle it out in a lip sync grand final, with one band taking ultimate glory! All of the proceeds from this event will be going towards a local homeless charity. For event organisers Renaissance, the motivation behind these charity competitions was always to give something back to the town of Ipswich and to make a real difference in the local community, with each of the chosen charities reflecting this vision.

Auditions for the battle of the girl bands will be held at Isaacs on the Quay on Sunday, December 1, but make sure to keep an eye on the Renaissance Facebook page for any updates.

You can learn more about Renaissance's charity lip sync events at facebook.com/renaissancehairteam

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Lip sync your way to £1000 at this battle of the bands

The event will see 10 girl bands go head-to-head in a lip sync battle

Weather warnings in place with strong winds set to hit Suffolk this weekend

A yellow weather warning is in place for wind in Suffolk on Saturday. Picture: MET OFFICE

Westlife set comeback tour date at Colchester’s Castle Park in 2020

Westlife will tour the UK in 2020 which includes a date at Colchester Castle Park on Saturday July 11th Picture: LHG EVENTS

Work on major housing project at HMS Ganges site could start next year

View of the iconic mast at the former HMS Ganges site in Shotley Gate. Picture: CLAGUE ARCHITECTS

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists