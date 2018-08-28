Rain

Suffolk libraries to give away free leisure passes

PUBLISHED: 05:30 25 January 2019

Halesworth Library. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Halesworth Library. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

Archant

Libraries across the county will give visitors the chance to win free leisure centre passes whilst putting on health-related activities to blow away the January blues.

Super Happy Sunday events will be held at libraries across Suffolk Picture: GOOGLESuper Happy Sunday events will be held at libraries across Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE

Suffolk Libraries has teamed up with East of England Co-op and Abbeycroft Leisure to launch on Sunday January 27, focussing on improving people’s health and happiness.

Visiting one of the libraries will give punters a chance to win one of 1,300 free leisure centre passes and the possibility of getting one of fifty available £5 Co-op vouchers.

Librarian Lisa Brennan said: “We’re aiming to help people start 2019 with a smile instead of the January blues and encourage them to visit a library in Suffolk for Super Happy Sunday.

“It’ll be a day for boosting your mood with free giveaways thanks to the generosity of the organisations who are supporting the event.”

A full list of activities can be found on the Suffolk library website.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

