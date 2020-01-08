E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Wind speeds to be monitored tomorrow as gusts risk Orwell Bridge closure

PUBLISHED: 13:35 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 08 January 2020

Wind speeds will be monitored tomorrow in case the Orwell Bridge will need to close. Picture: ARCHANT

Wind speeds will be monitored tomorrow in case the Orwell Bridge will need to close. Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England has confirmed it will be monitoring wind speeds tomorrow as gusty weather could risk the closure of the Orwell Bridge.

A yellow weather warning is in place for much of England tomorrow. However, the most severe winds are only expected to brush the north-west of Suffolk.

Gusts of up to 40mph are predicted in coastal areas of Suffolk and specialists will be keeping an eye on the bridge in case it will need to be closed between 3am and 6pm.

Phil Garner, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: "Tomorrow will be a fair day for the most part.

"It will be mostly dry with a few small showers creeping into the region in the afternoon and into the evening.

"The worst of the winds will be in Wales and the Midlands but there will be gusts of around 35-40mph in Suffolk.

"These should move away by 9am.

"Temperatures will be similar to today, staying at around 11 degrees."

