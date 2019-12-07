E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Highways England monitoring Orwell Bridge as wind speeds set to increase

PUBLISHED: 13:40 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 07 December 2019

Wind speeds on the Orwell Bridge are being carefully monitored Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England have said they are closely monitoring the Orwell Bridge ahead of forecasted strong winds in the next few days.

Wind speeds of between 35 - 50 mph could be experienced across the region in the next few days as low pressure falls across the region.

The highest wind speeds are thought to hit the region overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

READ MORE: Strong winds expected to hit Suffolk as Storm Atiyah heads our way

The Orwell Bridge is forced to close to motorists at around these wind speeds for safety reasons, leading to questions over whether the bridge would stay open in the next few days.

Writing on Twitter Greater Anglia said that they would be closely monitoring the speed of the winds and would be making a decision closer to the time.

