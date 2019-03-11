Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Suffolk and Essex are set for a blustery start to the week – with gusts expected to reach as high as 60mph on Wednesday.

Wind speeds of almost 60mph were recorded in some parts of the region over the weekend, with the high winds bringing down trees across East Anglia and forcing the QE2 bridge in Dartford to close.

But the windy weather is not expected to stop any time soon, with gusts of more than 50mph expected throughout the start of the week.

Phil Garner, from Weatherquest, said: “There will be another strengthening of winds through Monday morning so we may get some gusts of up to 50mph in eastern parts of Suffolk but they will ease down in the afternoon and into the night.

“Then then will be another strong pulse on Tuesday morning, dying down after lunchtime, with rain in the morning brightening up in the afternoon.

“Wednesday will have another dollop of strong winds - these may even reach speeds of 50-60mph.

“Wednesday is also looking like a showery day.

“The weather is looking changeable during the beginning of the week.”

Highways England were keeping a close eye on the A14 Orwell Bridge throughout the weekend to see if the wind speeds were high enough to make the crossing a danger.

Dan Holley, forecaster at Weatherquest, said wind speeds of 58mph were recorded in Mildenhall and 48mph in Lakenheath on Saturday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said they had seen a “really high call demand” due to the weather, mostly due to reports of fallen trees.

They advised the public on social media to only travel when absolutely necessary.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service also reported an influx of calls but said they would usually only respond if there is a risk to life, such as a tree blocking a sharp bend on a main road.

In Colchester, a large tree came down at Chitts Hill, close to the railway on the way to West Bergholt, completely blocking the road.

In Basildon, firefighters were called to help after strong winds caused severe damage to the roof and chimneys of three terraced homes. Crews had to set up a cordon around the area as loose objects were falling onto a public footpath.