Walking in a Window Wanderland! Unique art event lights up Ipswich streets
PUBLISHED: 18:58 26 January 2020
Households in an Ipswich have been lighting up their lives - with a Window Wanderland event which turned their homes into a magical outdoor gallery.
Families in Warwick Road took part this weekend, together with others in nearby streets, including Palmerston Road and Bartholomew Road.
Around 35 households lit up their windows, with an amazing range of colourful, artistic and fun displays, with many people "wandering" around the area to see their creations..
Mary Uren, one of the organisers, said: "People have been so creative and it's really got people together. I have got to know people I'd never met before."
She was inspired to take part after hearing about the national Window Wanderland campaign, which aims to get communities to light up their windows in the depth of winter.
"I heard about it on Woman's Hour and thought what a wonderful idea," she said.
Mary got together with friends and neighbours to make the idea a reality, and received some support and funding from Ipswich Borough Council to spread the word.
"We thought January would be a good time to do it, after Blue Monday, just to get people out and about and do something happy."
Window Wanderland was started nationally by set designer Lucy Reeves Khan in 2015, after she felt isolated following years of chronic illness. It aims to help people to create community events and to encourage them to explore their local area on foot and see it in a new light.