Walking in a Window Wanderland! Unique art event lights up Ipswich streets

PUBLISHED: 18:58 26 January 2020

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Households in an Ipswich have been lighting up their lives - with a Window Wanderland event which turned their homes into a magical outdoor gallery.

Mary Uren, one of the organisers of Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCANMary Uren, one of the organisers of Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Families in Warwick Road took part this weekend, together with others in nearby streets, including Palmerston Road and Bartholomew Road.

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCANWindow Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Around 35 households lit up their windows, with an amazing range of colourful, artistic and fun displays, with many people "wandering" around the area to see their creations..

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area. Jeremy and Alfie Foster Picture: SONYA DUNCANWindow Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area. Jeremy and Alfie Foster Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Mary Uren, one of the organisers, said: "People have been so creative and it's really got people together. I have got to know people I'd never met before."

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCANWindow Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

She was inspired to take part after hearing about the national Window Wanderland campaign, which aims to get communities to light up their windows in the depth of winter.

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCANWindow Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

"I heard about it on Woman's Hour and thought what a wonderful idea," she said.

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCANWindow Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Mary got together with friends and neighbours to make the idea a reality, and received some support and funding from Ipswich Borough Council to spread the word.

Joanna Oldham at Window Wanderland Picture: SONYA DUNCANJoanna Oldham at Window Wanderland Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

"We thought January would be a good time to do it, after Blue Monday, just to get people out and about and do something happy."

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCANWindow Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Window Wanderland was started nationally by set designer Lucy Reeves Khan in 2015, after she felt isolated following years of chronic illness. It aims to help people to create community events and to encourage them to explore their local area on foot and see it in a new light.

Joanna Oldham at Window Wanderland Picture: SONYA DUNCANJoanna Oldham at Window Wanderland Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCANWindow Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCANWindow Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCANWindow Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN0Window Wanderland in Warwick Street and the surrounding area Picture: SONYA DUNCAN0

