Blustery weekend ahead – but warm weather is back on the horizon

PUBLISHED: 07:44 15 March 2019

There is a chance of spray in coastal areas as blustery weather continues to sweep East Anglia Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

Gusts of up to 50mph are set to batter East Anglia this weekend – but forecasters think it is unlikely the Orwell Bridge will close again.

It’s been a windy week across Suffolk and north Essex, as stormy weather has wreaked havoc with the roads – forcing the 13th Orwell Bridge closure in just six years.

And the threat of further chaos is not over yet, as experts are predicting more blustery days to come.

A second yellow-grade weather warning remains in place for the whole of Saturday, with “a spell of strong winds” expected to shake coastal areas.

The Met Office has also advised there could be “delays to public transport, with longer journey times for rail and bus services”.

Fred Best, forecaster for Weatherquest, said gusts are likely to hit 40-45mph both today and tomorrow, with the potential for wind speeds to peak at 50mph in some areas.

“It is looking likely it is going to be a fairly blustery day,” he said.

While winds are set to drop down overnight, Mr Best said the gusts will pick up again tomorrow – with blustery conditions expected “across the whole of the region”.

However it is unlikely winds will reach the same speeds as Wednesday, when highways officers were forced to close the Orwell Bridge for more than eight hours.

Mr Best said there is certainly “less of a risk” of a similar event over the next two days.

“If it wasn’t closed yesterday, I would not imagine it would be closed today,” he said.

Highways England confirmed the bridge is not expected to close based on the current forecast, but officers will be monitoring wind conditions throughout the day.

Mr Best added that things would become “a bit calmer” on Sunday – with winds peaking at 40mph, and a little bit on sunshine breaking through the clouds.

And the weather is looking to be far more pleasant next week, as an area of high pressure moves up from the south.

Mr Best predicted we could see far warmer temperatures of 15 to 16C by the end of the week – and “a bit more sunshine” throughout.

