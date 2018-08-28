Partly Cloudy

UK’s largest car stack set to revolutionise parking at the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 16:30 06 February 2019

The Winerack car stacker under construction - it is believed to be the largest in the UK. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Archant

At the heart of the Winerack currently being fitted out on Ipswich Waterfront is an extraordinary stacking system that will store more than 250 cars on eight levels.

The stack is being built by German specialists Wohr and will feature three turntables and lifts. Winerack contractor RG Carter says this means this will allow a car to be delivered to the ground floor and be ready to drive off within two minutes of its owner leaving their flat.

The 264-vehicle car stacker is the largest built in the UK by Wohr, who are world leaders in this technology. The largest one at present is a three-storey stack at a property in Birmingham.

The delegation from Ipswich council saw the work being undertaken to create the new car stack which should come into full operation by the time the project is completed by the end of 2021.

Council leader David Ellesmere said: “It looks amazing. I’m looking forward to seeing it in action!”

The first flats overlooking the Waterfront are due to be handed over to developer John Howard next month and could be occupied by their new owners by May this year.

