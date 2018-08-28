Exclusive

Take a look at the first flats to be completed at Winerack for spring sale

The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APPARTMENTS Archant

Here is a first look at one of the first flats to be completed in the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront – they are due to be handed over to the developer next month and could be occupied by May.

The nearly-completed kitchen in one of the first flats to be handed over at the Winerack. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC The nearly-completed kitchen in one of the first flats to be handed over at the Winerack. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

The first phase of the development of the building that was left unfinished for nearly a decade after the crash of 2008/9 is due to be completed by the end of next month.

The lounge of a penthouse at the Winerack. Picture: WINERACK APARTMENTS The lounge of a penthouse at the Winerack. Picture: WINERACK APARTMENTS

The work is being carried out by construction firm RG Carter for John Howard’s Ipswich Wharf Developments.

A CGI of the view from a Winerack penthouse apartment. Picture: WINERACK APARTMENTS A CGI of the view from a Winerack penthouse apartment. Picture: WINERACK APARTMENTS

The first 11 two and three-bedroomed flats in the section of the building that overhangs the Waterfront footpath are due to be handed over to Mr Howard next month and are currently being actively marketed.

Work on the Winerack is progressing well. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC Work on the Winerack is progressing well. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

They will cost from £325,000 to up to £475,000 for one of the fourth floor penthouses.

The view from the top of the Winerack. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC The view from the top of the Winerack. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

When work on the Wine Rack is completed in 2021, there will be a total of 150 flats in the development which includes a 19-storey tower block.

Going up! Councillors going to the top of the Winerack. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC Going up! Councillors going to the top of the Winerack. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

But before residents start to move into flats, a delegation from Ipswich Council was shown around to see progress – and to study safety measures built into the project.

The re-development of the Winerack continues. The front section, by the quayside, is the furthest ahead. It is Q3 The Winerack, and includes 11 apartments including two penthouses. Picture: DAVID VINCENT The re-development of the Winerack continues. The front section, by the quayside, is the furthest ahead. It is Q3 The Winerack, and includes 11 apartments including two penthouses. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The borough delegation including council leader David Ellesmere who said he was very impressed with what was happening at the building that was seen for years as Ipswich’s own memorial to the crash of 2008/9.

Mr Ellesmere said: “Our building control department has been working very closely with the developer and Carter’s to ensure that all the flats have full smoke alarms fitted and have fire precautions that are well above the minimum standards required.”

The borough has been taking a close interest in the development – and has been working closely with RG Carter to ensure everything is as smooth as possible.

Work started on completing the project last year after several years of negotiations between Mr Howard and the government to secure help with financing the scheme. An 80-metre crane is being used on the main tower.

Before work could start there had to be a full survey of the frame of the building – which gave rise to the name the Winerack – to ensure the concrete skeleton which had been exposed to the elements had not been damaged by the weather over the years.