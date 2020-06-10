Winerack development wins award for impact on Ipswich Waterfront

The Ipswich Winerack has won a prestigious award, Picture: IPSWICH WHARF DEVELOPMENTS Archant

The Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront has won a prestigious award from one of the top property organisations in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Winerack became a symbol of the recession for many years until John Howard completed the work. PIcture: SU ANDERSON The Winerack became a symbol of the recession for many years until John Howard completed the work. PIcture: SU ANDERSON

It has been recognised at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors’ Social Impact Awards 2020 (East) held virtually due to the coronavirus crisis.

Property developer John Howard of Ipswich Wharf Developments Limited bought the semi-constructed site, a relic of the recession, in 2014. Construction of the 150 apartments began in January 2018 and was completed in December 2019.

MORE: What’s it like in the Winerack?



Ingleton Wood, a leading property and construction consultancy with offices in the East of England, provided full architectural, planning, project management and quantity surveying services for The Winerack.

Project manager Paul Ruffell said: “We used our multi-disciplinary expertise to help complete the build of the distinctive Winerack over a five-year period and were very pleased to have been shortlisted at the inaugural event. Congratulations to the all winners and runners-up.”

You may also want to watch:

The Winerack was shortlisted in the residential category won by Marmalade Lane, a cohousing community in Cambridge.

Mr Howard said: “It was an honour to have been shortlisted alongside a great variety of high calibre projects from across the region. We were delighted to work on such an iconic development and investment project to complete a key part of the Ipswich marina vision alongside Ingleton Wood.”

MORE: Work on the Winerack’s completion started in 2018

Work on the Winerack originally started in 2006 but halted two years later when the development company City Living went into administration during the banking crisis of the late noughties.

For years it was left as a skeleton building and earned itself the Winerack nickname and became a potent symbol of how the recession had hit Ipswich.

Mr Howard bough the shell in 2014 and there were questions about whether years of exposure to the elements had damaged the concrete skeleton – but surveys found it was perfectly sound and after getting support from government agencies the project to finish the building finally got underway with the work being done by local construction firm RG Carter.