Winerack development wins award for impact on Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 12:20 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 10 June 2020

The Ipswich Winerack has won a prestigious award, Picture: IPSWICH WHARF DEVELOPMENTS

The Ipswich Winerack has won a prestigious award, Picture: IPSWICH WHARF DEVELOPMENTS

The Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront has won a prestigious award from one of the top property organisations in the country.

The Winerack became a symbol of the recession for many years until John Howard completed the work. PIcture: SU ANDERSONThe Winerack became a symbol of the recession for many years until John Howard completed the work. PIcture: SU ANDERSON

It has been recognised at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors’ Social Impact Awards 2020 (East) held virtually due to the coronavirus crisis.

Property developer John Howard of Ipswich Wharf Developments Limited bought the semi-constructed site, a relic of the recession, in 2014. Construction of the 150 apartments began in January 2018 and was completed in December 2019.

Ingleton Wood, a leading property and construction consultancy with offices in the East of England, provided full architectural, planning, project management and quantity surveying services for The Winerack.

Project manager Paul Ruffell said: “We used our multi-disciplinary expertise to help complete the build of the distinctive Winerack over a five-year period and were very pleased to have been shortlisted at the inaugural event. Congratulations to the all winners and runners-up.”

The Winerack was shortlisted in the residential category won by Marmalade Lane, a cohousing community in Cambridge.

Mr Howard said: “It was an honour to have been shortlisted alongside a great variety of high calibre projects from across the region. We were delighted to work on such an iconic development and investment project to complete a key part of the Ipswich marina vision alongside Ingleton Wood.”

Work on the Winerack originally started in 2006 but halted two years later when the development company City Living went into administration during the banking crisis of the late noughties.

For years it was left as a skeleton building and earned itself the Winerack nickname and became a potent symbol of how the recession had hit Ipswich.

Mr Howard bough the shell in 2014 and there were questions about whether years of exposure to the elements had damaged the concrete skeleton – but surveys found it was perfectly sound and after getting support from government agencies the project to finish the building finally got underway with the work being done by local construction firm RG Carter.

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

