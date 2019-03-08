Partly Cloudy

Video

WATCH: Could you give Winnie the cat a new home?

PUBLISHED: 18:59 27 June 2019

Winnie the cat is looking for her forever home Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Winnie the cat is looking for her forever home Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA

Suffolk RSPCA

Little old lady Winnie has found herself back in the care of the RSPCA after her previous owner sadly passed away.

Winnie the cat is looking for her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDWinnie the cat is looking for her forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Winnie, a white domestic short-haired cat, is looking for a new home and some loyal companions.

She is very affectionate and sweet natured, and loves nothing more than fuss and company from a loving friend.

Winnie is well-behaved and could live with a family with older chidlren, aged atleast eight-years-old.

She is quite an old cat, but is not suited to living with any other animals such as dogs or cats.

Do you have a home for wonderful Winnie?

For more information on this fury friend and details on how to adopt her contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321 and quote the reference 26PC-020419-06.

If you are not into cats but are more of a dog person, why not take a look at adopting staffordshire bull terrior Bailey?

He is looking for an experienced home to give him further training and shower him in human company.

Read more: Could you be the calm companion that Bailey needs?

