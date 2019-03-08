WATCH: Could you give Winnie the cat a new home?
PUBLISHED: 18:59 27 June 2019
Suffolk RSPCA
Little old lady Winnie has found herself back in the care of the RSPCA after her previous owner sadly passed away.
Winnie, a white domestic short-haired cat, is looking for a new home and some loyal companions.
She is very affectionate and sweet natured, and loves nothing more than fuss and company from a loving friend.
Winnie is well-behaved and could live with a family with older chidlren, aged atleast eight-years-old.
She is quite an old cat, but is not suited to living with any other animals such as dogs or cats.
Do you have a home for wonderful Winnie?
For more information on this fury friend and details on how to adopt her contact the RSPCA on 0300 999 7321 and quote the reference 26PC-020419-06.
