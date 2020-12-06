E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Go-ahead for former newsagents and grocers store to become housing

PUBLISHED: 07:30 07 December 2020

The old Winterrmans newsagents and grocers in Manning Road, Felixstowe, is to be turned into a home Picture: ARCHANT

A former newsagents and grocery store which has stood empty for more than a decade is to be revitalised in a conversion project.

Wintermans News and Groceries in Manning Road, Felixstowe, was part of a thriving shopping area just off the seafront – but where today barely a couple of units still operate.

Lakeview Property Group has now been granted permission by East Suffolk Council to change the ground floor from a commercial use into housing.

The council’s own conservation area report said the shop was part of a distinctive Edwardian/Victorian terrace and it was “very important” to retain retail uses.

However, planning case officer Grant Heal said the shop had been unused for a long time and its “dead frontage” arising from closure “arguably risks a greater potential for harm to the overall visual quality of the area”.

The project would create a one-bedroom flat with a car parking space, while the upper two floors – already in use as a home – would be unaffected.

Ipswich-based Vision design and planning consultants, for Lakeview Property Group, said the renovation would have a positive impact on the area.

The company said: “The proposed alterations to the external appearance of the building will be more in-keeping with the neighbouring terraces.”

