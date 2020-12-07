Go-ahead for former newsagents and grocers store to become housing
- Credit: Archant
A former newsagents and grocery store which has stood empty for more than a decade is to be revitalised in a conversion project.
Wintermans News and Groceries in Manning Road, Felixstowe, was part of a thriving shopping area just off the seafront – but where today barely a couple of units still operate.
Lakeview Property Group has now been granted permission by East Suffolk Council to change the ground floor from a commercial use into housing.
The council’s own conservation area report said the shop was part of a distinctive Edwardian/Victorian terrace and it was “very important” to retain retail uses.
However, planning case officer Grant Heal said the shop had been unused for a long time and its “dead frontage” arising from closure “arguably risks a greater potential for harm to the overall visual quality of the area”.
You may also want to watch:
The project would create a one-bedroom flat with a car parking space, while the upper two floors – already in use as a home – would be unaffected.
Ipswich-based Vision design and planning consultants, for Lakeview Property Group, said the renovation would have a positive impact on the area.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine
- 2 Port disruption ‘could cause ripple effects across economy’, firm warns
- 3 Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
- 4 Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children
- 5 Junkyard Market organiser says Facebook video was not a ‘true reflection’ of event
- 6 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
- 7 Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate
- 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
- 9 Losing Debenhams leaves a huge hole in our hearts - and our town
- 10 ‘We need to come down to Tier 1’ - business leader’s plea to bring infection rates down
The company said: “The proposed alterations to the external appearance of the building will be more in-keeping with the neighbouring terraces.”