Snow begins to fall across Suffolk and Essex
PUBLISHED: 22:44 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:44 29 January 2019
Archant
Snow has begun to fall across parts of Suffolk and Essex this evening.
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from around 5pm this evening until midday on Wednesday.
Parts of north and west Suffolk are among those reporting that weather conditions have started to turn wintery.
So far snow has been reported in places like Bury, Sudbury, Stanton and Walsham-le-Willows.
Over the border in Essex snow has also started to fall in western parts of Essex with more expected to fall in the coming hours.
Earlier today the Met Office extended its warning with further snow showers expected on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
