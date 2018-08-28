Partly Cloudy

Snow headed for coastal areas as wintry air sweeps region

PUBLISHED: 10:13 21 January 2019

Sleet and snow are expected to sweep East Anglia this week Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN

Sleet and snow are expected to sweep East Anglia this week Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN

Forecasters are predicting a chilly mix of rain, sleet and snow as East Anglia braces for another week of near-freezing temperatures.

It was hot water bottle weather in Suffolk and Essex last night, with temperatures dipping to a frosty -6C in parts – and the chill is not over yet.

Experts are predicting another week of freezing nights and chilly mornings, with snow and sleet expected to sweep East Anglia over the coming days.

Adam Dury, forecaster for Weatherquest, said temperatures will struggle to rise above 4C today – with the mercury likely to drop to freezing point this evening.

And things won’t be looking much better tomorrow morning – as a bout of cold air will follow sleety rain through the early hours, just in time for rush hour.

Mr Dury said it would be wise to watch out for ice on the roads as near-freezing temperatures could make for dangerous driving conditions.

The wintry showers will return on Wednesday, when Mr Dury said there will be a chance of snow close to the coast.

It will be a similar story on Thursday morning – with sleet and snow on the cards for the coastal areas – but things will begin to warm up again on Friday.

Mr Dury said temperatures could rise to 9C or even 10C on Saturday, but wintry conditions will return with the potential for another frost on Sunday morning.

And for all those disappointed by the lack of picturesque wintry weather so far, there will be another opportunity for the first snow of the season next Monday and Tuesday when sleety showers are set to return to the region.

