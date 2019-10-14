E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Dog owner's fourth fine for allowing pet to foul neighbouring property

14 October, 2019 - 16:30
A Witnesham man has been fined for failing to clear up after his dog Picture: STUART ANDERSON

A pet owner has been slapped with a £1,000 bill for allowing his dog to defecate on a neighbour's property.

Anthony Mason, 71, was due to appear before Suffolk Magistrate's Court, in Ipswich, but failed to attend the hearing without reasonable excuse on Monday.

The case was instead proven in his absence by lawyers acting on behalf of East Suffolk Council, which brought the prosecution following complaints from neighbours.

Mason was summonsed to court to answer two counts of failing to comply with a public spaces protection order earlier this year.

The court heard he failed to remove faeces deposited by a dog under his control in Coopers Close, Witnesham, near Ipswich, on March 13 and July 25.

Prosecutor Kerry Woollett said the case had been brought under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

"Under the public space protection order, dog owners are required to remove faeces forthwith in all areas of the district where the public is entitled to have access," she added.

"At 4.30pm on March 13, Mr Mason allowed his dog to foul at the end of a neighbour's drive.

"Mr Mason was known to the neighbour, who observed it from a front window, about 20 feet away.

"At about 2.45pm on July 25, Mr Mason was observed, from about 50ft away, allowing his dog to foul on grass belonging to a neighbouring property in Coopers Close.

"It was unsightly, unpleasant, unhygienic, and a potential health hazard.

"We say Mr Mason was in control of the dog in an area restricted by a public spaces protection order, and failed to remove the faeces, committing an offences on each occasion."

On October 16 last year, Mason was convicted of twice committing the same offence in the same location.

On the last occasion, he was fined a total of £200 and ordered to pay £400 towards the cost of prosecution.

This week, he was fined £250 for the offence on March 13 and £300 on July 25.

He was also ordered to contribute £450 towards the cost of prosecution and pay a £30 statutory fee towards victim services.

Mason will have 21 days to notify the court of how he intends to pay.

