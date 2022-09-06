Ipswich teacher cycles almost 1,000 miles after suffering heart attack

Mark Cornish suffered a heart attack in 2018, and has cycled almost 1,000 miles - Credit: Mark Cornish

A Suffolk man has cycled across 1,000 miles Britain to raise money for the British Heart Foundation less than five years after he suffered a heart attack.

Mark Cornish, from Witnesham, collapsed in Alexandra Park in Ipswich in February 2018 and managed to drag himself to his work where a colleague, Nell Burnett, and paramedics saved his life.

To aid his recovery, Mark took up cycling and has since completed some extreme challenges to raise money for charity.

The Suffolk New College maths teacher has raised £1,600 for the British Heart Foundation by pedalling from London to Brighton and last year he clocked up 10,000km over the year – which included 600km in one day when he rode from Suffolk to Yorkshire and back.

Recently, the 48-year-old took part in the ultra-endurance challenge, London to Edinburgh to London challenge, which had to be completed in 128 hours.

Mark said: "There was a mixture of physical, mechanical and psychological issues to overcome and it was a rollercoaster of highs and lows.

"I developed something called cyclist's palsy, whereby I had no feeling in my fingers and lower hand due to pressure on nerves from a prolonged period on the bike.

"Also, my shoe broke and I finished the ride with the shoe having to be taped on."

The route saw riders, from all over the world, cycle from just inside the M25 up to Dunfermline, north of Edinburgh, before heading back down south again.

Around 2,000 people started the event, but only half of them completed it.

Mark continued: "I was pleased to finish it in 115 hours, pretty much cycling 180 miles each day and on average taking three hours sleep every 24 hours.

"My main motivation for doing this is to hopefully inspire people who have suffered a serious illness to keep fighting and keep being positive.

"There is always hope and by doing these epic challenges, I hope to show others that a big illness does not necessarily have to define your life negatively."