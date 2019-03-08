Video

'Help, help help. I need help the house is on fire' - the dramatic cry from mum trapped in burning house

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An eye-witness who was woken up by the screams of her neighbours as they were escaping a major house fire in Ipswich has recounted the first moments of the ordeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rosie Miller-Clark lives in Radcliffe Drive, just a few doors down from a house which was gutted by a devastating house fire early this morning.

Shortly after 3am, Miss Miller-Clark was woken by the screams of her neighbours, calling for help as the fire gripped their house.

She said: "I sleep in the back of our house and I heard her scream 'Help, help help. I need help the house is on fire'."

"When I came outside the mum was on the flat roof of the house.

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"She had jumped from the loft window and we had to run and get a ladder as she was stuck on there.

"All of the kids managed to get out, I think one of them had to jump out of the window as well."

The neighbours rallied to get clothes for the family.

-Donate to the Go Fund Me page set up for the family

The fire service were called and four fire crews and a specialist aerial unit used hoses to tackle the fire which seriously damaged the semi-detached house.

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman and three children were taken to hospital by ambulance after being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Fortunately their injuries to dot appear to be serious.

Miss Miller-Clark said: "They were all fine. Really upset but all OK.

"The house was absolutely alight, I've never seen anything like it. It was unbelievable.

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Other people around the back of the house heard bangs as well coming from it."

She continued: "I feel so sorry for them. They have lost everything. But, everyone is fine and that's the important thing.

"It was their screaming that will stay with me."

Firefighters remain on scene removing roof tiles and dampening down.

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Station Commander Carolyn Crabb said: "We are going to stay here until we are sure that the fire is out and then there will be a fire investigation taking place.

"We believe that the residents had a smoke alarm and while we haven't confirmed this, it could have helped alert them to the fire."