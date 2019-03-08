Alleged Ipswich sex attack was filmed by witness, court told

Two men and a teenager accused of raping an Ipswich woman were seen to "swap around" and take turns to grope her, it has been alleged.

A resident of a flat overlooking the scene of the alleged attack in a small car park near Cumberland Towers in Norwich Road, Ipswich, began filming what was taking place on his mobile phone because he thought the alleged victim looked young and vulnerable, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Although the witness was about 40m away he had a clear view of what was taking place and described the men "swapping around and taking turns to grope her", said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

Before the court are Gheorghe Mihai, 22, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, Vasile Ciuca, 21, of Waveney Road, Ipswich, and a 17-year-old youth, who have all denied raping and sexually assaulting the woman on August 25 last year.

The court heard the alleged victim, who was in her early 20's, had chatted to the three defendants after visiting a Tesco Express in St Matthew's Street and had walked along Norwich Road with them.

When they got near to Cumberland Towers, Mihai had allegedly pulled her into a small car park and kissed her and put his hand down her trousers before forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

"She said 'no' and tried to push him away but he ignored her protestations," said Mr Hughes.

"She wasn't consenting and she wasn't agreeing to any of this. The other defendants were close by and she was outnumbered," he added.

He said at the start of the incident the other defendants had found what was happening "pretty amusing" and had been laughing.

After the alleged attack by Mihai, the 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, had allegedly put his hand down the woman's top and touched her breasts and touched her between the legs over her trousers.

During the alleged attack Ciuca had acted as a look out ready to alert his friends if anyone came down the street, said Mr Hughes.

After his arrest Mihai accepted that the alleged victim had performed oral sex on him but denied forcing her to do it.

The 17-year-old denied touching the woman sexually and Ciuca denied acting as a look out.

The trial continues.