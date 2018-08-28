Witness saw group of boys jump into van before attack on Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, murder trial told

A woman saw a group of five or six boys jump into a delivery van shortly after Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed, a court heard.

The witness, who cannot be identified, told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that shortly before the attack on 17-year-old Tavis on June 2 last year she had seen him at the Pick n Pay shop in Queen’s Way, and then saw him head towards Packard Avenue.

Following the attack on Tavis, in which he was repeatedly stabbed and hit over the head with a bottle, the witness said she saw a parked DPD delivery van facing into Packard Avenue.

She had then seen a group of five or six boys run back to the van and get in through an open sliding door before it reversed and drove off.

The woman said she saw four white and one black boy in the group, but had not seen their faces.

She had later been shown a video recording by police of nine faces but had been unable to make a positive identification, the court heard.

The witness said immediately after the attack on Tavis, she had gone over to where he was lying seriously injured – and was present when he was taken to hospital.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They all deny murdering Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the “J-Block” group, which took its name from Jubilee Park area of Ipswich, and the “Neno” group who came from the Nacton area, for what “J-Block” perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’ friends earlier on the day in question.

The trial, which is expected to end next month, continues on Monday.