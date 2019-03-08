Teen convicted of assisting killer has sentence extended for dangerous driving

Arjun Jadeja, 18, has been sentenced to an additional 32 months in a Young Offender Institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

An 18-year-old convicted of assisting the teenage killer of Daniel Saunders will serve an additional 32 months for taking police on a 38-mile high-speed pursuit on the A12 while on bail.

Arjun Jadeja, of The Nook, Wivenhoe, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years on October 7 for assisting Kieran Hayward following the fatal stabbing of Mr Saunders in December 2018.

Jadeja along with Benjamin Gosbell, 21, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester; Olusola Durojaiye, 34, of Appleton Mews, Colchester and Kieran Elliott, 17, Stanford Close, Colchester, were all found guilty of assisting Hayward following the murder.

A 16-year-old from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also found guilty and his sentence has been deferred for six months.

Their assistance included disposing of Hayward's clothing and transporting him to a caravan park in St Osyth and hiding him there for four days after the stabbing.

Jadeja appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link on Monday and pleaded guilty to possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply, dangerous driving, drug driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, and driving with no insurance.

The court heard how Jadeja was on bail for the offences of assisting Hayward between December 16 and December 20, 2018, when police tried to pull over a BMW on Cowdray Avenue, Colchester, on March 12 this year.

The BMW, being driven by Jadeja, rammed a police car to evade capture and then led police on a 38-mile pursuit at speeds between 115mph and 130mph on the A12 and onto the M25.

Several stinger devices were used to finally bring the car to a stop, the court heard.

The drug offences related to a raid on Jadeja's home address in Wivenhoe on September 21, 2017, when ecstacy tablets and powder worth between £480-£960, cannabis worth around £630, and cannabis resin worth around £85 were found by officers.

Mobile phones were also recovered during the search as well as £935 in cash.

A second man charged with possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply in relation to the incident pleaded not guilty and will face trial at a date to be fixed.

Judge Martyn Levett sentenced Jadeja to a total of 32 months to run consecutively with his current sentence in a young offender institution.

Judge Levett also imposed a 67-month driving ban on Jadeja.