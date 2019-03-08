‘Road rage’ driver swung baton at car in ‘explosive attack’ on A14 slip road

Wojciech Kwiatkowski was arrested at the side of the road Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police uncovered an arsenal of weapons inside the car of a ‘road rage’ driver who swung a club at another vehicle in moving traffic.

Wojciech Kwiatkowski’s BMW was found to contain a knife, axe, stun gun, baton, knuckle duster and pepper spray when searched following the “explosive attack”.

The 39-year-old, of Bramford Lane, admitted dangerous driving and seven weapons possession charges in court the next day.

Chloe Mower was overtaking on the A14, between Claydon and Ipswich, when the Kwiatkowski’s car suddenly appeared behind and began swerving in an attempt to force her into the nearside lane. As she did, Kwiatkowski cut in front and slammed on the brakes.

Miss Mower, carrying two passengers, was forced to brake sharply as both cars entered the Whitehouse junction slip road.

When Kwiatkowski leapt from the driver’s seat, Miss Mower reversed and drove round his vehicle. But Kwiatkowski resumed the pursuit and tried to force her car onto a verge before trying to strike it with an extendable baton.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said he swung several times before peeling off, braking sharply at the roundabout and getting out again.

Miss Mower drove off and found a police car in Whitehouse Road.

Officers stopped the black BMW and found a baton, knuckle duster, a stun gun on the passenger seat, a knife and pepper spray between the driver’s seat and door, and a hatchet in the boot. He also had a flick knife in his jacket pocket.

Kwiatkowski told police the Mini driver had caused his blood to boil, while describing the weapons as “toys” for showing off.

Mr Ablett said he showed deliberate disregard for safety during an “explosive attack”.

“It was through luck, rather than judgement on his behalf, that no injury was caused,” he added.

Kwiatkowski claimed the Mini pulled out with no indication, forcing him to brake so hard the anti-lock system was activated.

Solicitor agent Mark Holt said: “To add insult to injury, the driver gestured with a single finger.

“He shouldn’t have pursued it further, but it made his blood boil, and thereafter, he drove without thought for the consequences.

“He accepted possession of the weapons without appreciation of the law, having bought them online, seemingly legitimately, but being guilty of an offence.”

Kwiatkowski, who argued the flick knife and axe were for use in his Claydon warehouse job, will be sentenced at crown court.

•The victim of Kwiatkowski’s dangerous driving has described her terrifying experience on the A14.

Chloe Mower, 21, from Ipswich, said she tried to remain calm during the incident, but broke into tears once she realised she was safe.

She said: “I wasn’t upset while it was happening, I didn’t cry until I saw the police car.

“The girl in the front was crying and screaming.

“She was saying ‘what are we going to do, what is going on?’

“It really freaked her out.

“I couldn’t think of anything but getting out of there.

“It was a huge sense of relief when we saw police - I finally felt safe.

“I started crying once I felt safe.

“I have been speaking with the other girls and we have talked about what happened.

“Knowing what we know now, and what he had on him, is very scary.”