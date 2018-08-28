Partly Cloudy

Outstanding Ipswich special school wins big at county boccia championships

PUBLISHED: 16:11 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 13 November 2018

The Walsey team proudly displaytheir medals Picture: PAULINE DARBYSHIRE

The Walsey team proudly displaytheir medals Picture: PAULINE DARBYSHIRE

Archant

An Ipswich school has won gold and silver trophies in the Boccia under-19 county championships.

Through to the next round, the Wolsey team stand proud Picture: PAULINE DARBYSHIRE

Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, which recently received an Outstanding Ofsted report, took two teams to the tournament in Ipswich coming out with first and second places finishes.

Boccia is a sport similar to bowls which is played by disabled competitors who live with motor skills issues, the game centres around getting your coloured ball as close to the white ball as possible.

It has been a main staple of the Paralympic games since 1984 and Thomas Wolsey staff hope that they can produce some top athletes of their own.

Pauline Darbyshire who organises the teams at the academy said: “The kids were fantastic and showed some true professionalism at the championships and supporting their team members.

Thomas Wolsey Academy's Boccia team will now compete in the regional championships Picture: PAULINE DARBYSHIRE

“Boccia is completely inclusive as a sport, everyone of our children at Thomas Wolsey can play it.”

The inclusive nature of the game stretches far as competitors who don’t have use of their arms use a head-pusher to discharge the ball, whilst those with sensory issues or restricted movement position ramps to play the game.

Ms Darbyshire was keen to reiterate the importance of Boccia to the pupils at Thomas Wolsey Academy.

She said: “The kids live for the sport, they are really passionate about Boccia, it means the world to them.

“We have had people go on to national championships with Boccia, we’ve got someone training with the national team with Boccia, they compete at a high level.

“It teaches them so much, they learn to organise, to be independent and teamwork.”

Both Wolsey teams have qualified for the next round of the Boccia championships and will be going to the regional finals, held in Lowestoft, in March.

15-year-old George Bellinger and Harrison Mayhew-Kemp, 14 both won gold medals at the county championships and are eagerly awaiting the next round.

Harrison said: “I’m excited for the regionals but I’m a bit nervous too, I just want to make sure I do my best, we’ve got to do a lot of training before it happens.”

Teammate George added: “We have high hopes of playing at the Paralympics but right now we are just focusing on the regionals.”

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

36 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

58 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

